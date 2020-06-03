Second Harvest Community Food Bank has announced that several No Hunger sites are set to open for the summer and have added a few locations.
No Hunger Summer is where Second Harvest partners with a community group — such as Salvation Army in Atchison or Hiawatha ACES and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Hiawatha — to offer youth grab and go meals for lunch at no charge.
The No Hunger Summer sites kick off next week and continue through July from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Summer time is a time for a kid to be a kid, not to have to worry about when and where their next meal will come from,” said Blake Haynes with Second Harvest. “This program helps supplement kids throughout the summer.”
The following are the updated No Hunger Summer sites:
In Atchison County:
* Atchison - meals will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 1 through Aug. 21 at Salvation Army, 926 Commercial in Atchison.
* Effingham - meals will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Effingham Park, 302 Main St., in Effingham. No preregistration is necessary.
In Doniphan County:
* Iowa Tribe - Meals will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 through Aug. 7 at the Iowa Tribe, 3345 Thrasher Rd., White Cloud.
* Wathena - From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting June 10 through Aug. 21 at the Community Building, 303 E. St. Joseph St.
* Elwood - 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 15 through Aug. 21 Monday through Friday at the City Park, 7th and Massachusetts streets.
In Brown County:
* Sheriff's Office - meals will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2 through July 31 at the Sheriff’s Office, 709 Utah, Hiawatha. No preregistration is necessary.
For additional information go to www.shcfb.org/what-we-do/nourishing-children/no-hunger-summer.
