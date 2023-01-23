Nine area students make the Dean's List grade at Wasburn Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Washburn University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOPEKA -- Nine area students are named on the Washburn University fall 2022 Dean's list of honorees recently announced.To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.The area honorees are: Abby Davis, of Winchester; Joi Hayes, Ethan Matthias, Kendri Noll, Brooke Trompeter and Samuel Underwood, all of Atchison; Graci Postma andLydia Bedigrew, both of Effingham; and Ashton Schrader, of Lancaster.More than 800 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section +2 Bill that would reclassify certain schools in sports has first hearing Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain Gut Microbiome May Play Role in Irritable Bowel Syndrome × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Washburn announces President's List Nine area students make the Dean's List grade at Wasburn Area students earn degrees from Washburn University Trinity Lutheran School Honor Roll Phoenix return to Thunder Classic title game Amberwell Hiawatha offers childbirth classes Lawrence man covicted of threatening U.S. Congressman Meditech Expanse EHR Live at Amberwell Health Hiawatha Locations Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesScooter's Coffee is coming to AtchisonPOLICE REPORTUnlawful touch costs Lancaster man life imprisonmentFormer cross country, track & field coach Rex Lane passes awayGauntt, Diana 1947-2023Semitrailer fatality crash claims Muscotah manGovernor Kelly announces nearly $45.million to connect Kansans to high-speed internetBlack, Sandra C. 1942-2023Sheriff's Office authorities respond to two rollovers Tuesday in countyCivil Rights heroes visit Atchison for MLK day Images Videos CommentedCome learn about health insurance (2)Bratton, Arthur G. 1927-2023 (2)A reflection of 2022 (1)Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)Snow Creek is open for business (1)Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session (1)City of Atchison declares water emergency (1)Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity gear up for Neighborhood Makeover (1)Honesty and trustworthy are the meaning of the word Zonta (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.