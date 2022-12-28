The inaugural Atchison Senior Village Advisory Board members are poised to come together and convene for the first time the first week of January 2023.
Formation of an advisory board for the county-owned and run residential care facility has been discussed among commissioners throughout recent months.
County Chairman Eric Noll said the discussions have been ongoing for the past three or four months.
"It's difficult as commissioners to know all the aspects of running county nursing home and to have all the input that goes into it," Noll said.
Noll said although the Senior Village Advisory Board will be something new for the facility and for the county, other similar facilities have these advisory boards for input, and it works out well.
We agreed that will be a good way to have all the input we can, Noll said.
Within the past few weeks commissioners announced they were seeking applicants to serve on the forthcoming advisory board for the Sr. Village facility.
Commissioners unanimously approved the recommended advisory members and their respective terms Dec. 20. That was the same day CEO Mark Hastings, ANEW Healthcare, announced cancelation of the ANEW's management agreement with the county concerning Senior Village within 60 days.
"It's a good thing to have all the members," Noll said of his expectations, and added that formation of the Sr. Village Advisory Board is independent from ANEW's forthcoming departure from the county.
Bower agreed.
"They have the right skill set professionally and for the community," Bower said of the Advisory Board members.
Vice-chairman Casey Quinn represents the county in an ex-officio capacity for Senior Village.
Quinn said the first meeting is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. They will be meeting the first Wednesday of the month thereafter at Senior Village.
"I am looking forward to their input and support," Quinn said.
Top Videos
The Atchison Senior Village Advisory Board members are:
> Dr. McGarrett M. Groth, Medical Director, -- 3-year term.
> Megan Laurie -- a long-care proffesional -- 3-year term.
> Emily Hansen -- Pharmicist, -- 2-year term.
> Abigail Perdue -- 2-year term.
> Kristi Jamvold, -- resident family member -- 2 years.
> Ashley Kautz -- community member -- 2 years.
> Pat Weishaar -- community member -- 3 years.
> Ashley Stout -- assistant director of nursing -- 3 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.