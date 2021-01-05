Traces of the few inches of snow Mother Nature had dumped on the area throughout the New Year holiday weekend had nearly diminished early in the work week.
However, remnants of fun for some and workloads for others had yet to melt away on Monday.
The National Weather Service predicts calmer weather days ahead in comparison to the ice and snow from the previous week, but mostly cloudy with some chances of rain or snow. The forecasted highs are in the upper 30s and lows around 20 degrees. The extended forecast prediction is a mostly sunny sky with a high near 38 degrees for Monday, Jan. 11 in the Atchison area.
