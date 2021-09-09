The Atchison County Treasurer’s Office is experiencing issues with the new NMVTIS state system.
As the State of Kansas Department of Revenue transitions to utilizing the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) reporting in titling and registering vehicles, we've encountered a few obstacles. In order to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles and to keep stolen vehicles from being resold, NMVTIS searches a national database. At this time, the search is creating an issue with titling and registering new and new-to-you vehicles.
If you have purchased a vehicle, we ask that you come into the Treasurer's Office with plenty of time left, like a few days, before the end of your 60-day period to allow plenty of time to finalize the registration transaction due to the statewide glitch.
Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding. Because it is a statewide issue the Atchison County Treasurer’s Office staff members are unable to troubleshoot it themselves in-house, Ellerman said.
Transactions such as annual registration renewals; 60 days tags, and add/release liens are not affected and should process as normal.
Please call the Atchison County Treasurer's Office at 913-804-6050 or email tax@atcoks.org with questions.
