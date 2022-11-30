Assistant Superintendent Kim Glover, Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, has earned the distinction as being the first woman appointed to the position according to the current records on file.
Road and Bridge Superintendent Joe Snyder recently announced Glover's appointment during a county commission meeting.
Glover's appointment as the new assistant superintendent became official Nov. 16, according to Human Resource Director Jodi Moore.
Glover's new appointment will be one of two hats. Glover will continue to wear her other hat serving as director of the Atchison County Noxious Weed Department. A hat worn since about autumn of 2021.
"I have been with Road and Bridge for a little over two years and I continue to learn something new every day," Glover said. "Whether it be in the office or on the roads, I strive to give 100 percent effort to every aspect of our department."
Glover was initially hired Sept. 16, 2020 to serve as the county's road and bridge department's office manager and administrative assistant to the Road and Bridge Superintendent, which included some duties related to noxious weeds.
"We have made so much progress on County roads, bridges and culverts and we have plans for even more," Glover said. "I sincerely thank everyone who has generously shared their advice and wisdom and guided me to this moment. I am very excited for this opportunity to serve Atchison County residents in my new position."
Under Glover's leadership as noxious weed director, Atchison County regained its status as a licensed commercial pesticide applicator and re-gained chemical sales ability.
Glover currently serves as secretary/treasurer for the County Weed Directors' Association of Kansas, Northeast District and has recently been tagged for appointment in January 2023 to serve as the group's president.
For the first time, Atchison County participated in the association's scholarship program. The County's inaugural year of participation produced the top winner of the scholarship, Maci Behrnes, of Effingham, who was awarded $1,500 to pursue her agriculture business studies at Kansas State University where she is a freshman.
Glover said currently the County's road and bridge department crews have been hard at work and have completed a few culvert replacements as well as finishing up with the Durapatcher for the season. The crews are continuing to haul rock and blade roads. Two striping projects along 262nd and 286th roads have been recently completed.
"We are happy with how those turned out and look forward to getting white lines on more of our County roads," Glover said.
Meanwhile, work is ongoing to prepare a 2023 road plan, and getting those targeted roads prepped for chip and seal in the spring and summer seasons, Glover said.
The County's road crews and mechanics are preparing for the winter weather to make sure plows are installed and as well as ensuring salt beds and hoppers are ready to go, Glover said. Work is ongoing with engineers for a plan to remedy problems concerning Ottawa and Morton roads.
