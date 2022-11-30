Kim Glover

Assistant Superintendent Kim Glover, Atchison County Road and Bridge Department

 Globe file photo

Assistant Superintendent Kim Glover, Atchison County Road and Bridge Department, has earned the distinction as being the first woman appointed to the position according to the current records on file.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Joe Snyder recently announced Glover's appointment during a county commission meeting.

