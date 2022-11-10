JustinPergontand Mark Zia made a presentation to the city commissioners on renovation of503 Commercial Street. This building was the old “Nell Hills” sitting as part of 501/503 complex at the corner of 5thand Commercial, the building has a rich history and is located in the heart of the historical downtown area.
Zia pointed out that the building has suffered from age and neglect, not having had significant renovations done to it for decades.“The HVAC system is beyond its life; the flooring is worn carpet; the interior rooms are dark and uninviting; there are no handicap-accessible bathrooms on the premise; the outside façade shows wear and tear and deterioration,” Zia said.
Updates to the building would be to make the building safe, up-to-date in plumbing and electriccodes; have accessible handicapped bathroom for persons with disabilities,and families withyoung children; the outdated HVAC system will be replaced with an energy-efficient system;the installation of inside archways so as to allow natural light to enter into the interior; installation of a commercial-grade kitchen to allow on-site baking; repaint the entire interior with welcoming colors; replace the flooring; install an awning with the store logo in the façade; and to increase the aesthetic desirability of the exterior of the building which faces the main corridor of foot and vehicular traffic.
Zia also said, “All these goals of mine will help improve the quality of the downtown because the location is at the heart of the downtown shopping district and I intend to use it as a retail store and bakery.”
Zia also pointed out that generating revenue means greater sales tax being collected and the improvements to the property will result in increased property value and therefore increased collection of property taxes by the city.
The store will be a collective Religious giftshop, bookstore and café. Zia pointed out that Atchison does not have that type of store and is unique enough to draw visitors from other areas.
501/503 Commercial was actually purchased by Zia through his LLC. Zia pointed out that his building purchased demonstrate his good faith commitment to open a long-lasting business in downtown.
The citycommission authorized$17,500 for the Pace e Bene, LLC project at 503 Commercial Street with funds to be paid directly to the contractor(s) at aminimum 50/50 match with owner funding as construction expensed are incurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.