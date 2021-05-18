Construction of new passing lanes has begun on U.S. 75 in Jackson County. The project is eight miles north of the K-16/U.S. 75 intersection and extends north approximately two miles.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound passing lanes are being added. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic for the duration of the project.
Work will take place Monday through Friday during daytime hours and is expected to be completed by April 2022, weather permitting.
Hamm Inc. of Perry is the contractor on the $4 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
