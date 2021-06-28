When Lancaster City Council members convene for their next meeting, one of the top agenda items will be to appoint a new leader to fulfill the post left vacant due to the unexpected death of Mayor Tim Callahan.
Callahan died June 26 at his home. Lancaster City Council members meet at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The upcoming meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 in the Lancaster City Building. Lancaster City Council members are Ron Myer, Emily Pruett-Bare, Erin Hager, Larry Myer and Matt Wilburn.
After consultation with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips said Mayor Callahan’s term will be treated like a vacancy. This means the Lancaster City Council members will be appointing someone who meets the eligibility standards in accordance with Kansas statute, and applicable Lancaster home rule, if any on the city books, to fulfill the Callahan’s unexpired term until January when the newly elected mayor takes the Oath to the office.
Whoever, the city council members appoint will have to be sworn to office for the remainder of the unexpired term, Phillips said.
Callahan’s current elected 4-year term to the office was set to expire in January 2022. However, Callahan did not file for re-election to another term in office. No potential candidate filed for the open mayoral position in time for the June 1 filing deadline. This means the write-ins on the ballot will decide the mayoral election in November. Whoever garners the most write-in votes for mayor of Lancaster will be subject to take the oath of office for the 4-year term in January 2022.
Unlike the other four 3rd Class cities in Atchison County that elect a mayor and five city council persons every four years, the City of Lancaster adopted a resolution to stagger the terms of elected officials. On in addition to the names of Larry Myer, Emily Pruett-Bare and Ryan Hermreck, who all filed as city council candidates -- there will be blank lines for write-ins for the city council seats as well as for Lancaster voters to decide the mayoral position on the Election Day, November ballot.
Lancaster City Council records indicate Callahan served on the council since 1982, and was appointed to serve as mayor May 8, 1990 with the exception of a four-year term when he did not file as a candidate for any council position.
