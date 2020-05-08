Recently the Atchison Globe has had a change in leadership.
Managing Editor Joey May, of Hiawatha, has been promoted to the position of Regional Managing Editor to oversee operations of the Hiawatha World and the Globe. May’s position became effective May 4. Both newspapers are part of the NPG Newspapers, and fall under the umbrella of News-Press NOW.
The Globe’s former Managing Editor Marcus Clem has accepted his new position as the educator reporter at News-Press NOW. Clem served at the Globe for two years.
May has worked with the Hiawatha World for a total of 19 years, having started in 1991 at the Monday through Friday daily newspaper, and then took a 10-year break to raise her children.
May returned to the World in 2006 as a sports reporter after it had become a twice-a-week publication. After May’s return to the newspaper business, she quickly advanced to the positions of full-time news coverage reporter and News Editor. It was 2006 when May was promoted to Managing Editor of the World under the leadership of former Regional Publisher Joe Warren, who had oversight over the Globe and the World at that particular time.
Born in Hiawatha, May has resided there throughout most of her life. During her childhood, she resided for about 12 years in the Emporia and Admire area, and graduated from Northern Heights High School. Then she later graduated from Highland Community College.
May’s husband, Jeff is a USD 415 Hiawatha School District employee in maintenance and bus driver. He also has been a registered official for baseball, volleyball and basketball in Northeast Kansas for many years.
“As long as we continue to move forward on recreation, he will be starting his 26th year with summer Legion baseball,” May said, noting her husband is well known in the Atchison area for his officiating — especially baseball.
Joey and Jeff are the parents of two grown children. Their daughter, Josey works with the USD 615 Brown County Special Education Interlocal as kindergarten paraeducator. Their son, Joshua works at Lanham Music in St. Joseph, Mo., and his wife, Lindsey is a lead teacher at Little Hands, Hiawatha’s community daycare.
As of now, the Globe and World offices are closed to the public, which limits travel and one-on-one interaction. However, when corporate guidance allows, May said she plans to share her time between the Hiawatha and Atchison offices as she looks forward to becoming better acquainted the Atchison community.
“I love writing about new places, traveling and getting to know new communities and people,” May said. “I look forward to working with the community of Atchison as we embark upon this challenging time in our world and renew our focus in providing strong community and local news to our readers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.