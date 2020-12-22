Haley Tinch from Salina was recently hired to lead operations at the county-run residential care facility.
Tinch arrived in Atchison on Tuesday, Dec. 22 as planned and acclimated herself with the facility and residents on her first day on the job.
County commissioners made the hire official by a 2 to 1 vote following a 20-minute executive session Friday, Dec. 18 held in a virtual break-out room vial Zoom platform. Commissioner had called a special meeting for the purpose to conduct interviews concerning fulfilling the open position. Vice-chairman Eric Noll was the lone nay-sayer to the hire.
Chairman Jack Bower announced Tinch will earn a base salary of $68,000 a year, with the potential of earning $2,000 in quarterly bonuses and meeting certain other performance criteria up to a total of $12,000 a year as the Atchison Senior Village Administrator.
Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl made the motion to hire Tinch and Bower said seconded the motion for discussion purposes, he said.
Bower said the interview panel and people at Sr. Village were supportive of Tinch’s hire, Noll disagreed, and did not state any specific reason.
Present for the executive session were Director Jamie Madison, Human Resources, Wes Lanter, of IT and Emergency Management, County Counselor Patrick Henderson and 3rd District Commissioner-elect Casey Quinn.
Tinch comes on the heels of former Director John Rainbolt who on Aug. 3 took over the reins at Sr. Village. Rainbolt informed commissioners of his intent to resign Oct. 20 for personal reasons. His last day on the job at the facility was mid-November. Rainbolt with more than 20 years experience was licensed to work in several states. His experience as an interim nursing home administrator included work in Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Rainbolt had replaced Kinton Friend who was appointed to serve as the Sr. Village administrator since February of 2019. Friend informed commissioners of her intent to resign in early May to relocate back to Illinois, care for family members and pursue other endeavors.
Since Rainbolt’s departure, former administrator Peggy House has been fulfilling the duties in the interim until the new hire settles in after arrival.
