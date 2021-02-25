New features have been added to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s travel information website, KanDrive, to provide motorists additional resources when planning travel routes and getting information about current roadway conditions across Kansas.
After signing in to a KanDrive account, motorists can now:
Select favorite live traffic camera views to always show.
View travel time and directions for custom routes.
Schedule travel time alerts for saved routes.
Search for information by highway route, predefined area or draw a custom search area.
“KanDrive is a valuable resource for all motorists,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Creating a free KanDrive account provides users the ability to quickly access roadway information and allows drivers to make informed travel decisions to help keep Kansas moving.”
Travelers rely on KanDrive year-round, but in recent weeks it proved to be a vital tool for drivers due to snow and ice events. Nearly 216,000 people used the KanDrive website about 460,000 times from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17.
KanDrive is a one-stop gateway for highway and travel information available on computers and smart phones. Impacts to traffic are updated 24/7 regarding maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, crashes and incidents affecting traffic and closed highways. A commercial vehicle mode that focuses on highly traveled routes, weigh stations and rest areas is also available.
Go to KanDrive today at www.KanDrive.org.
