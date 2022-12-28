Celebrating the New Year means get ready for tax time. The U.S. government is just waiting for you to startyour tax return this year because it once again has new rules for you to follow.
The IRS has new tax inflation adjustments in 2023. The InflationReduction Acthas extended certain energyrelated tax breaks.
The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for the tax year 2023 rises to $27,000, up $1800 from the prior year.
For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850, up $900.
For heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800, up $1400.
The other rates are:
35% for incomes over $231,250 or $462,500 jointly
32% for incomes over $182,100or$364,200 jointly
24% for incomes over $95,375 or $190,750 jointly
22% for income over $44,720 or $89,450 jointly
12% for income over $11,000 or $22,000 jointly
The lowest rate is 10% for incomes of single individuals of $11,000 or less ($22,000 married couples filing jointly).
The tax year 2023 maximum Earned IncomeTax Credit is $7430 for qualifying taxpayerswho have three or more qualifying children, up from$6935 for tax year 2022.
The dollar limitation for employer salary reduction for contributions to health flex spending arrangements increases to $3050. The maximum permit for the carryover of unused amounts, the maximum is $610,anincrease of $40.
The annual exclusion for gifts increases to $17,000, up from $16,000 for 2022.
