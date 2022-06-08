The public got its introduction earlier this week to the new Atchison County Extension Office that recently relocated to Lancaster.
The lobby entrance/ reception area is located just through the front door adjacent to Karl A. Scholz Insurance Agency, 201 North Broadway Street in Lancaster. The new office phone number is 913-330-0050.
Extension Agent Ray Ladd’s office is the next room located down the hall a bit.
There is a spacious area centrally located between the Extension Office and other businesses in the facility that will accommodate Extension Board and the development committee meetings.
Visitors during the hour-long soft opening Monday, June 6 included current and some past Extension Board members as well as Extension Program and 4-H supporters. Multiple visitors were delayed due to about a sudden inch of rainfall accumulation from a pop-up thunderstorm north of Lancaster and in the Atchison area.
Extension Agent Ray Ladd conveyed his belief that until its recent relocation to Lancaster, the Extension programs that had evolved from Farm Bureau educational programs had been headquartered in the former office building located along Main Street in Effingham.
The new office actually opened on June 1. Available for purchase at the office are K-State Research and Extension publications about various topics like food preservation, and identifying birds in Kansas.
