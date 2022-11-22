Some might have noticed there are some new digs progressing along the western fringes in Atchison city limits where the iconic Atchison County Auction barn and stockyards were located.

The Evergy Atchison Service Center is under construction that will encompass a building footprint of 15,000 square feet along with service yards and vehicle parking for company and employee vehicles at 2103 Main Street. The service center facility comprises 12 acres.

