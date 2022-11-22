Some might have noticed there are some new digs progressing along the western fringes in Atchison city limits where the iconic Atchison County Auction barn and stockyards were located.
The Evergy Atchison Service Center is under construction that will encompass a building footprint of 15,000 square feet along with service yards and vehicle parking for company and employee vehicles at 2103 Main Street. The service center facility comprises 12 acres.
The site features two acres of fenced storage with room to expand. Some future plans include adding electric vehicle charging stations and solar power to the building. Groundbreaking was May 17.
Evergy officials issued a press release to the Atchison Globe that projects the additional space will allow for improvements in organization and safer travel for loading and unloading of material. The new center will also bring improvements to the outage response times.
Communications Coordinator Andrew Baker for Evergy said completion of the new service center is on track for spring of 2023. Baker also projected it will be a few months later during the summer of 2023 the local Evergy employees will relocate to the new facility.
Evergy serves about 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, according to the press release.
