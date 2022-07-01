Two years after the COVID interruption, the welcome mat is rolled out for visitors as a regular schedule resumes at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.
Museum Director Heather Roesch and Assistant Manager Brenda Lambert both agreed a few changes have been made within the recent years. One of these is the main entrance into the museum has been relocated to the side porch locate along the street that runs east and west bound from North Second Street. The Museum is located at 223 North Terrace Street, Atchison.
In addition to the Amelia-related artifacts displayed for years throughout the home of Amelia's maternal grandparents where she was born, are a few new historic acquisitions to see. Some of these historical artifacts include Amelia's parachute descent in the form of a table lamp; a Thomas Edison phonograph and numerous cylinders featuring music from Amelia's era; a hard cast print of Amelia's palm with written narration by Nellie Simmons Meier who was famously known as the palm reader to the stars.
Roesch said visitors at the Museum who come from near and far will have the opportunity to participate in the Amelia Earhart Clue Game and test their detective skills to figure out the mystery about what happened to Amelia. The cost to play the game in half hour intervals is $10 from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14 at the museum. Game players will be draw cards representative of suspects associated with Amelia in some way, their respective motives, weapons and rooms will be labeled as the whereabouts the crime occurred. To play the game RSVP by Tuesday, July 12 to the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum at 913-367-4217.
The suspects, motives and weapons are mostly based on the theories concerning Amelia's disappearance, Lambert said.
Proceeds from the game will go to the Historic Garden Project that is planned for the near future.
Preparations are underway to debut a recent acquisition in time for the AE Festival is a collection of the Amelia's favorite childhood books donated by Amelia's relatives, Roesch said. Another forthcoming feature for visitors to enjoy is a room of clouds attached to the ceiling to highlight all the theories floating around about Amelia's disappearance.
The Museum also features a selection of gift items, T-shirts, miscellaneous and books about Amelia's adventures, theories and life. The gift shop is open until 4 p.m. during days the Museum is open:
Sundays: 1 p.m. until the last tour at 3:30 p.m.; Monday -- closed; hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays.
The cost of admission is Military and children ages 5 to 12 is $4; senior citizens, aged 50 and older is $6; adults -- aged 13 to 49 pay $8.
In partnership with the Kansas State Department of Education program Sunflower Summer Kansas families with children can visit for free, go to sunflowerssummer.org for more information.
