Ron Shelton, a Troy native, will be joining the administrative team for the Atchison County Community Schools for the 2021-22 schoolyear as the new principal at the junior-senior high school in Effingham.
USD 377 Board of Education approved Shelton’s hire during their May 12 meeting. Shelton replaces ACCJHS Principal who is stepping down from the position Wednesday, June 30. The hire is rather a homecoming of sorts for Shelton who launched his career in education while he student taught in the district.
“I had a great teacher in the late Larry Tilton,” Shelton communicated by email to the Globe, and added he coached from 1990-92 at Atchison County Community High School.
Shelton and his wife of 35 years, Laralee currently reside north of Atchison on their farm.
Laralee attended school in Effingham until her eighth-grade year, Shelton said. Her father is Larry Sandy who taught in the USD 377 district for many years.
The Sheltons are the parents of four grown boys and four “wonderful” grandchildren, he wrote. Prior to his recent hire at 377, Shelton said he’s served as Hodgeman County Jr./Sr. High School in Jetmore for the past five years. Before his years in Jetmore from 1992-2009 Shelton worked at the Alternative School in St. Joseph, Missouri, and has taught and coached at USD 425 Highland Schools.
“We look forward to coming to ACCHS,” Shelton wrote.
Shelton earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Washburn University and his master’s in education administration from Benedictine College.
During the May meeting, board members also recognized the following students and staff members for their recent accomplishments:
*Forensics State Championships: Seth Nehl – ninth-place for poetry interpretation and fourth-place for prose interpretation; State Festival; Alexis Harris – I Rating, poetry interpretation and II Rating for prose interpretation;
*State Music I ratings: General Band; Kasandra Reynolds for flute solo; Mixed Chorus; Soundmasters Boys Ensemble and Soundmasters Mixed Ensemble; Caleb Miller –piano; Ashtyn Jolly – vocal solo; and Kieran Courter—vocal solo.
District FFA Contests – Ag Business Management – a third-place finish overall A-team comprised of Mason Scholz, Emilee Falk, Jenna Pits and Addison Schletzbaum. Scholz also earned a fifth-place overall as an individual.
Ag Business Management – third-place Overall B-team, the B-team members are: Landon Brown, Allie Bilderback, Haeden Forbes, Colby Smith and Canyon Tull.
Livestock Judging – 10th Overall B-team: Emma Lanter –17th Overall individual; Addison Schletzbaum –19th Overall Individual; Team Members – Maci Behrnes, Malorie Bosch, Dani Chew, Ashtyn Jolly, Jenna Pitts, Hannah Simmers and Canyon Tull.
Vet Science – Second-place Overall in B-Division; Maci Behrnes – second high individual overall; Jodi Banks – sixth-high individual overall; Ashtyn Jolly – eighth-high individual; and Gunnar Koontz – 11th-high individual overall.
*2021 Governor’s Scholar Recipient Rebecca Statler.
NEKL Art Show: Aaron Ricketts – first-place clay food art display; Hailey Rush—second-place 2-D Bee Drawing; and Alexis Harris –second-place Clay Joker incense burner.
*Faculty and staff members recognized are: Noelle Walters – the 2021 Atchison Rotary Educator of the Year; Misty Poe – for making Reality U a possibility for the students; and Mike Wessel – first-place in the Rookie Conventional category at the recent Regional Bus Driver Competition.
