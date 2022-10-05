JustinPregont, Pomeroy Development, presented a request to update the agreement withNetWorkKansas at the city commission meeting on Monday’s meeting.
The Atchison E-Community Program, which started in 2017, has been offering gapfinancing loans for small business startups, expansions andacquisitions. Businesses like coffee shops, laundromats, and hair salons can use the locally controlled, revolving loan fund as gap financingto make their small business dreams come true.
The Atchison E-Community program has closed over 30 loans totaling around 1.5 million dollarsin gap financing for local small businesses.
The 2022 annual agreement withNetWorkKansas was authorized on July 5, 2022 by the city commission.An amended agreement would allow the E-Community program to offer loan products made available through the GROWKS program.
For the GROWSKS loan fund program a variety of matching loan programs to support Kansas businesses with 4% interest rate for one-year to five-year loans and a 6% interest rate for six-year to ten-year loans.
Programs that are available are: Minority/Women-Led Starter Loans (200% match of the bank loan, loan cap is $100,000), Rural/Urban Distressed Loans (150% match of the bank loan,loan cap $100,000), Minority/Women-Led Growth Loans (25% match of the bank loan, loan cap$250,000), Community Asset Loans (15% match of the bank loan, loan cap $250,000) and Target SectorLoans (10% match of the bank loan, loan cap $1M).
The GROWKS equity fund programs feature a variety of equity capital investment opportunities to support Kansas businesses. GROWSKS Angel Capital support programs have a total allocation of $18M.
The programsare: Minority/Women-Led Multi-Sector Investments: $50,000 investment with200% match of the private investment with a $250,000 cap, asecond-round match of 100% private investment match with a $150,000 cap.
GROWKS Community Angel Support Program will engage partners-including community foundations, statewide foundations and other nonprofit partners-to create equity impact investment opportunities that activate entrepreneursto solve community issues.
Non-Minority/Women-Led Multi-Sector Investments has a minimum investment of $50,000with a 100% match of the private investment and a cap of $250,000. Thesecond-roundmatch of the private investment is100% match of an additional $150,000.
GROWKS Multi-Fund Program has a total allocation of $6M. This program will invest in two to sixKansas-based seed/early-stage venture funds.
To find out more information contact the Economic Development Advisory Group.
