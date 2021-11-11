The city of Atchison has planned improvements under the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for the following areas: water distribution, sewers, refuse collection, street maintenance, parks, and recreation facilities, and police and fire protection.
Under the area of water distribution, the city of Atchison plans to perform routine repairs as water mains, valves, meters, and other distribution-related infrastructure fails. The city does budget between $50,000 and $500,000 per year for the replacement of poor quality, low-pressure water mains that exist in the system. The exact location of those projects is currently unknown, through history it is likely that multiple water main projects will need to be completed in the targeted area.
Atchison plans to make significant improvements to both the stormwater and wastewater collection systems. The city budgets around $200,000 per year for repair/replacement of curb and gutter, curb inlets, stormwater pipes, wastewater pipes, and other miscellaneous drainage infrastructure. Most of those improvements are likely to be within the target area of the neighborhood revitalization program. Because of the city’s combined sewers, the EPA and KDHE have mandated a remediation program that will include CSO mitigation projects in the targeted area. At this time improvements to the South Headworks Pump Station and the continued construction of the Dam 6 CSO separation project will be included in the program.
The refuse collection area at this time has no changes.
Every three years the city undertakes a bonded street project costing around $1.25 million. The next such project is planned for 2023 and improvements are scattered throughout the city. The improvements are scattered inside and outside of the target area.
The parks and recreation plans for the city are a new skate park at Reisner, a new playground at Independence Park, and renovating one of the shelter houses at Jackson Park. Additionally, the city has a parks and recreation division that routinely performs maintenance and repairs to the parks and other city facilities.
Last, the police department has plans for the purchase of two new patrol cars in 2022. The fire department has plans for the purchase of new supply hoses. In addition to the above, the city water distribution and collections division plans to install several new fire hydrants throughout the city.
Part III will appear next week; Specifications of properties eligible for revitalization
