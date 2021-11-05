Every eight years the city of Atchison votes on the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. The city commissioners just voted for the city to partake in the 8th term that started October 31, 2021, and will end October 31, 2029.
What does the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan (NRP) is intended to promote the rehabilitation, conversation, and/or redevelopment within all parts of the County in order to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the County?
What does that mean to homeowners? It means that incentives are offered in the form of a tax rebate. The tax rebate incentive is based on the incremental increase of qualified improvements of properties.
The act authorizes municipalities subject to the Kansas Cash Basis Law to designate one or more areas within their boundaries as a “Neighborhood Revitalization Area.” The term “municipality” specifically includes any county, township, city, or school district.
So after all that information here is the breakdown in layman’s terms. If a dilapidated or old residence is determined to be a public health, safety hazard along with an area where there is a substantial number of deteriorating structures and is deemed to impair growth it is considered an economic liability. Another is an area in which there is a predominance of buildings or improvements which because of age, history, architecture, or significance should be preserved or restored would be considered under this act.
Under this act, if two or more municipalities want to invoke the NRP they may enter into Interlocal Cooperation Agreements to increase efficiency through cooperation and to obtain the mutual advantage. This is especially helpful for the smaller municipalities.
The target areas for this NRP are three areas: the city of Atchison; the entirety of the city of Huron and the entirety of Benton Township including that part of the township located within the city of Effingham. Each of these targeted areas also includes part of Atchison County, U.S.D. 377 and U.S.D. 409 school districts.
Why is this so important to Atchison County? Atchison County is currently suffering from poor economic conditions and ranks 76th out of 100 counties in Kansas. The following information was released by K.S.A. 12-17:
The population of Atchison County decreased by 3.4% between 2010 and 2020. The state of Kansas grew by 3.0% over the same time.
The trade pull factor in Atchison County is .81, which indicated residents are spending dollars outside of the county.
Personal per capita income is the 6th lowest in the state of Kansas, at $40,335.
Atchison County has a shrinking labor force with a 6.5% reduction in the labor force over the past five years. Many of the residents are living on fixed incomes which does not enable them to renovate or rehabilitate their homes.
The housing market is shrinking within the county. In 2020 the county had 6900 housing units. The county has decreased in that number to 6814 or 86 units. In addition, there are becoming more renter-occupied homes rather than owner-occupied homes. Incentives to rehabilitate and revitalize older homes would provide opportunities for homeowners with limited resources and beautify neighborhoods.
There are several vacant properties within the county that could benefit from this program which put those properties back on the tax rolls.
Atchison County relies more on local property tax valuation to address the volatility of state and federal revenue resources that have been eliminated or reduced. This increased reliance on property tax revenues serves as a deterrent to investment in property improvements. In time this effect places an even larger burden on property owners who must maintain essential services.
Compiled from the Atchison County Neighborhood Revitalization Plan
