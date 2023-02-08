Near miss with deer crashes Suburban in ditch By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Feb 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Atchison County Sheriff’s Office A view of the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban in the roadside ditch after driver swerves to avoid nighttime collision with deer Feb. 6 along U.S. Highway 59 southwest of Atchison near Haskell Road. Atchison County Sheriff's Office photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A trio of teenagers escaped serious injury recently as the result of a single vehicle crash after the driver swerved to avoid a collision with a deer along U.S. Highway 59.The accident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 as 17-year-old Liam Hall, Cummings, was westbound/southbound along the highway near Haskell Road, Atchiosn County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.Hall drove a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban when he took the evasive action that caused him to crash into a ditch along the north side of the highway.Laurie said Hall and his passengers, two 17-year-old males were assessed at the scene by Atchison County EMS ambulance and Rescue responders. The three teens all refused transport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Flu Shot Could Be a Lifesaver for Folks With Chronic Ills +11 Women on quarters: Who they are and why it matters Biden in State of the Union speech to call for bipartisan action on fentanyl crisis × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Final cost of Harper Street lift station agreed upon Final cost of Harper Street lift station replacement Warnock Lake camping fees raised Commissioners pass resolution for bicycle routes Near miss with deer crashes Suburban in ditch Top national ag school in our own backyard Kansas marriage rate above average as nation's rate fall Moments to capture Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAftermath of Atchison Furniture Co. fireLocal Atchison county native recognized as a heroFire causes damage to three businessesWeekend crime lands local man behind barsAtchison man taken into custodyMid-town car theft lands woman's arrestKHP snags gun theft suspects on the run across county lineKnudson, Thomas C. 1943-2023POLICE REPORTPOLICE REPORT Images Videos CommentedNFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction (1)Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023 (1)Soft Pretzels vs. Kansas City Strip steaks (1)Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity gear up for Neighborhood Makeover (1)Honesty and trustworthy are the meaning of the word Zonta (1)Amelia Earhart Festival announces Friday night entertainment (1)Bratton, Arthur G. 1927-2023 (2)Atchison man taken into custody (1)
