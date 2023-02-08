Deerwreck

A view of the 1999 Chevrolet Suburban in the roadside ditch after driver swerves to avoid nighttime collision with deer Feb. 6 along U.S. Highway 59 southwest of Atchison near Haskell Road.  

 Atchison County Sheriff's Office photo

A trio of teenagers escaped serious injury recently as the result of a single vehicle crash after the driver swerved to avoid a collision with a deer along U.S. Highway 59.

The accident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 as 17-year-old Liam Hall, Cummings, was westbound/southbound along the highway near Haskell Road, Atchiosn County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.