The storm system Tuesday that passed through Atchison County iced things up a bit and left some without power for a while, but area officials agree the outcome could have been more severe.
The County Commission voted Tuesday, Dec. 29 in open session to close all non-essential county offices at 3 p.m. due to weather and road conditions, Director Wesley Lanter, of Emergency Management said. In his message Lanter urged to please avoid traveling during the hazardous conditions if possible.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported there were two minor non-injury accidents and two “slide-offs” Otherwise there weren’t storm related issues.
“I think most of the county was evenly impacted,” Laurie said, and added that he lost a lot of tree branches that fell throughout the night.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson conveyed his belief that all fare pretty well in comparison to some previous ice storms.
“A few barricades had to be placed to divert traffic where limbs fell into the street,” Wilson said.
Throughout Atchison and surrounding countryside the area had an appearance of a winter wonderland with glistening trees. By mid-morning numerous stacks of freshly cut wood could be seen on various properties. The North Hills vicinity appeared to have hammered with some snapped trees and fallen limbs.
South of Atchison an area serviced by the Free State Electric Cooperative was without power in different intervals during the afternoon and into the night for a total of several hours. Power was restored in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
