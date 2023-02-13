fruit treeAs fertilizer input costs for cool season forages have increased, so has interest in other forage options. If you’re thinking a perennial forage, native grass might have come to mind. There are lots of great resources for supplies of native grass seed, planting equipment, and best management practices for seeding (Establishing Native Grasses –available upon request from any District Office or online at: https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/mf2291.pdfbut attention first needs to be given to whether it’s even the right option.

Fertility requirements and grazing/haying management for warm season native grasses are slightly different than they are for cool season grasses. While you may save input costs on the fertility side, you may also give up acres from a stocking rate standpoint. The grazing window is different, too, so thinking may have to change when it comes to turn out times and end of season rest. Grazing/haying height management will be different, as will production. Native grasses simply can’t be managed exactly the same as we’re used to for cool season species.

