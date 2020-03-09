Washington D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, both members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation – introduced legislation this week to recognize women working in the aviation industry and designate March 2-8, 2020, as “Women of the Aviation Workforce Week.”
“The most famous woman in aviation—Amelia Earhart—grew up in Atchison, Kansas, and soared into the history books, setting flight records and breaking barriers,” Moran said. “She led the way for thousands of women to pursue careers in aviation as engineers, flight crew members, air traffic controllers and pilots. Despite her ground-breaking efforts, less than 10 percent of aeronautical engineers in the U.S. are women, and women make up less than eight percent of our pilots. To address this disparity, I helped create an advisory board at the FAA that aims to support women in aviation and better meet the growing demand for workers in the industry. As more women pursue careers in aviation, I’m proud to join my colleagues in sponsoring this resolution to recognize Women of the Aviation Workforce Week.”
“Women make up half of the workforce in our country yet still only make up a fraction of the jobs in aviation industries,” said Rosen. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution during Women’s History Month to encourage more women to enter the aviation workforce to meet the needs of this growing sector, while also working to increase diversity in these high-demand fields. I will continue working on forward-thinking legislation, like my bipartisan Building Blocks of STEM bill, to encourage girls in school to take an interest in STEM careers to ensure that we have a workforce equipped with the tools necessary to succeed in a 21st century.”
