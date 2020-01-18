The IRS makes more than 40 changes to the tax code each year, and many of these changes can have a significant impact on the individual taxpayer.
The role of the professional tax preparare is to guide the taxpayer through these ever-changing regulations. The Form 1040 has changed this year, and there are changes to the standard deductions, tax rates, capital earnings tax rates, mileage rates, minimum filing requirements, as well as many others.
There remains confusion about the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010. The past requirement for the individual to have minimum essential coverage has not been eliminated, however the penalty for not having coverage has been temporarily reduced to $0. The requirement for information about health insurance is still in place.
Individuals who have obtained overage through the systems set up by the ACA, such as healthcare.gov, will still need to compare their actual, total household income to the amount they provided when they signed up for coverage. Should their actual, total household income exceed the amount provided at sign-up, they may be required to repay some of the premium paid by the program, via insurance subsidies.
The Qualified Business Income deduction is another area for consideration for those taxpayers with self-employment income. Some may receive a reduction in their taxes equal to 20 percent of their self-employment income. There are qualifications and exceptions to be considered in order to obtain this deduction.
Those involved in rental estate face a different set of qualifications, including record keeping, to document not only costs, but hours of services performed for the rental properties. These include those performed by outside contractors.
Many of these new regulations still require clarification by the IRS and these clarifications may further affect taxpayer filings. Tax preparation professionals monitor these ongoing changes and constantly educate themselves so as to provide better services for their clients and customers.
