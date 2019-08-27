TAMPA BAY — Vince Naimoli, the original owner of the Tampa Bay Rays who ended the region’s long pursuit to land a major league team, has died. He was 81.
He died Sunday night, nearly five years after being diagnosed with an uncommon brain disorder, the team said Monday. His wife, Lenda, said he was surrounded by family and friends during his last days.
The Tampa businessman was part of unsuccessful bids to purchase and relocate the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants. But in 1995 he finally got an American League expansion franchise that began play as the Devil Rays in 1998.
“His success in landing the then Devil Rays changed the region’s sports landscape forever,” the team said in a statement read. “In addition to his distinguished business and baseball careers, his family’s philanthropic efforts in the community will be felt for generations.”
Naimoli sold the club to a group led by current Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg in 2004 and relinquished control after the 2005 season. Three years later, the perennial last-place team adopted new colors and shortened their nickname to Rays before making an improbable run to the World Series. The club never won more than 70 games during Naimoli’s time as managing general partner.
