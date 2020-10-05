National President Sandi Onstwedder, of the Veterans of Foreign Wars United States Auxiliary, plans to visit Saturday, Oct. 10 in Atchison.
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1175 is hosting her visit. While in town Onstwedder plans to make a stop about 1:30 p.m. stop at the Verteran’s Riverfront Park. Then arrive for a tour about 2 p.m. at the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum.
VFW Auxiliary Post members will be hosting a 3:30 p.m. meet and greet with Onstwedder at the VFW Post 1175, located at 2201 Main Street.
Onstwedder, of White Cloud Michigan, was elected to serve as National President of the VFW for the 2020-2021 Program Year. She is a life member of Renner-Lobker Auxiliary 3306 joining on the eligibility of her brother who served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 through 1967. Onstwedder has served the organization in numerous capacities that include Auxiliary and District President. During her service as Department, state, President she earned Outstanding President of the Year for her membership group. On the national level, Onstwedder served as Director for the Voice of Democracy/Patriot’s Pen and Americanism/Patriotic Instructo Programs and Big Ten Chairman for the Verterans & Family Support and Community Service Programs.
Onstwedder worked 35 years as a Literacy Skills teacher, and served for 11 as summer director of VFW Camp Trotter and six years on the Michigan Freedom Foundation Board of Directors. Onstwedder is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Military Order of the Cooties. She holds a life membership in both the VFW Camp Trotter and VFW National Home for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.