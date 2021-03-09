ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI -- Chris Bodenhausen, of Muscotah, was one of 506 state winners nationwide in the National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association to recognize farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.
Bodenhausen initially placed Second in the Kansas Contest in the I:Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 302.0069 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC66-18RIB. The winning field was located in Kansas. The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers -- three from each of nine classes -- were named national winners, representing 12 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 346 bushels per acre, which is greater than the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers' overall production categories topped out at 476,9052 bushels per acre.
Although the past year posed numerous tests for all sectors of the American Public, farmers continued to drive agricultural production in the face of incredible obstacles. Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers face current challenges and those still to come.
Whether entrants set a national record or strive to beat their best, every NCYC participant contributes to the body of agronomic research. This valuable information helps farmers feed and fuel the world while preserving natural resources for Americans in rural and urban areas alike. The NCGA members are proud of our agricultural community and growers and salute the winners.
