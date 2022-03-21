A 60-year-old Atchison man is out of jail on bond pending the formal filing of charges in connection with a Saturday night disturbance in the 200 block of Green Tree Road.
Leodis Byers Jr. was arrested by Atchison police officers after they responded about 3 a.m. March 19 for allegations of aggravated assault, battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Following an overnight stay in the Atchison County Jail, Byers bailed out of jail on a $10,000 bond about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Byers was present for an appointment Monday afternoon during the criminal docket in Atchison County District Court.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant said because there were no formal charges on file yet, Byers was free to leave the courtroom. Byers will receive notification concerning a date to hear the announcement of formal charges and a new court appointment after the formal complaint is on file in district court, Bryant said.
Police were initially called to the disturbance scene where it was reported shots were fired. Police heard shots as they were fired behind the residence where the disturbance had occurred.
Police Chief Mike Wilson said after officers arrived they located several persons in front of the residence who indicated they had been inside then exited after they learned shots were fired inside the house. The persons present indicated to officers the person who had fired the shots inside was the person who was firing a firearm outdoors.
Wilson said an investigation ensued and the officers determined several persons had gathered at the suspect's residence and were present when a disturbance occurred. The suspect then fired multiple rounds of ammunition from several firearms. No one was struck by any bullets as a result of the rounds fired, Wilson said.
A 32-year-old female reported they were a victim of battery and an aggravated assault during the disturbance, but did not require medical care.
Wilson said police recovered several firearms at the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.