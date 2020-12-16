The Atchison Police Department has been working with the U.S. Marshals Service for the past several days in an attempt to locate a 53 year old male wanted on a Henry County Missouri warrant on charges of assault in the 1st degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action.
On the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 16 officers with the Marshals Service and Atchison Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers focused on a residence at 200 East Riley. By mid-day officers determined that the wanted subject was in fact inside the residence and attempts were made to make contact with the subject.
Police began to communicate to the subject by way of a loud speaker outside the residence after the subject refused to come out of the residence. Additionally, officers were able to communicate with the subject by cellphone which continued off and on for several hours.
It was shortly before 4:00PM when the subject opened the door. Officers with the assistance of a KHP K-9 made contact with the subject and learned that he had self inflicted injuries (cuts). He was transported by EMS to a St. Joseph Missouri hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.