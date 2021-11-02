A milling project that will impact multiple locations in the region was rescheduled to start Nov. 2, weather permitting.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, work will take place at each location from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be completed in one day.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by flaggers, signs and cones. A pilot car may be necessary at some locations. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.
Locations and dates are as follows:
Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Marshall County:
>U.S. 36, from U.S. 36/K-87 junction east to county line; K-9 from K-9/K-87 junction east to county line.
> K-99, from Frankfort northern city limit to K-9/K-99 junction
> K-99, from K-9/K-99 junction north to U.S. 36/K-99 junction (Marshall County)
Wednesday, Nov. 3:
> U.S. 36, from Seneca western city limit to Seneca eastern city limit.
> K-9 in Nemaha County from western county line to Corning southern city limit (Nemaha County)
> K-63, from southern county line north to the southern K-9/K-63 junction in Nemaha County.
> In Doniphan County along K-120, from the K-120/K-20 junction to Highland southern city limit.
Thursday, Nov. 4:
> K-30, from K-30/I-70 junction in Wabaunsee County to Maple Hill city limit.
> Along K-31, from K-31/K-99 junction in Wabaunsee County east to the county line.
> K-195, from K-195/K-31 junction in Wabaunsee County to Harveyville southern city limit.
> K-99, from K-99/K-4 junction in Wabaunsee County north to the county line.
> U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County from western county line east to concrete pavement.
Friday, Nov. 5:
> K-4 in Shawnee County from western county line to K-4/I-70 junction.
> U.S. 50 in Lyon County, from Emporia eastern city limit to the U.S. 50 Highway and Interstate-35 junction.
> In Osage County, U.S. 75, from U.S. 75/K-68 junction to the U.S. 75, K-31 and K-268 junction.
> In Jefferson County, from K-237/U.S. 24 junction north to end of route at Perry State Park.
Monday, Nov. 8:
> In Jefferson County along U.S. Highway 59, from U.S. 59 and K-4 junction north to county line; along K-4, from the K-4/K-192 junction to U.S. 59 and K-4 junction.
>In Jefferson County along Kansas Highway 192, from the K-192 and U.S. 59 junction east to county line.
> Along K-192, from Jefferson and Leavenworth county line east to junction of K-192 and U.S. 73 in Leavenworth County.
Tuesday, Nov. 9: The following locations will be single-lane closures. Work will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
> In Wyandotte Cournty along I-70, westbound from 78th Street to just west of I-635.
> I-70, westbound from just east of Kaw Drive Bridge to the western approach of 18th Street Bridge in Wyandotte County.
> In Johnson County along U.S. 56/Shawnee Mission Parkway, from just west of I-35 to State Line Road; and along U.S. 56, from approximately Warren Street to Sycamore Street in Gardner.
Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc., of Topeka is the contractor on the $43,000 project with KDOT maintenance crews that will handle traffic control.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
