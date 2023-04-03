Starting April 12MuchnicArt Gallery will host artist Patrick Henning who has put together a show filled with glimpses from Atchison, done in plein air style. Each scene was sketched on location,allowingthe artistto fully immerse himself in the feel of the subject. The Views of Atchison exhibitionis a collection of watercolor paintings of century old mansions, a peaceful monastery, neighborhoods mixed with the grandioseand the remnants of faded glory. They tell a colorful and sometimes mysterious story of success and wealth, humility and faith, andthe legends of ghosts and an ambitious aviator gone missing. The Atchison story is one of the most colorful and important chapters in the westward expansion of our nation.
“I began painting competitively in 2013 at local and regional plein air events. Paintingpleinair in water media, a prisoner of the elements and the outdoors, presentsvery specificchallenges. Each day is different, and my affinity for meteorology is intense. Watching the skies and embracing the moisture, theheatand the cold, combating the insects and being chased by the sunlight, have proven to be a challenge. Painting outside demands that you and your watercolor become part of the atmosphere. Painting in a timed event is, I suppose,somewhat likeperforming live music. There is no chance of replaying a wrong note struck,” Henning said.
Henning’s “View of Atchison: Bankers, Railroaders, Merchants, Monks and a World RenownAviator” will be on display April 12 through June 4. Admission is free will donation. There will be an opening reception for the show on Friday, April 14 from 5-7pm.
For more information contact: Jennifer Tufte:jennifer@atchisonart.orgor call913-367-4278. TheMuchnicArt Gallery is open weekly on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sundays from 1-5pm.
