Starting April 12 Muchnic Art Gallery will host artist Patrick Henning who has put together a show filled with glimpses from Atchison, done in plein air style. Each scene was sketched on location, allowing the artist to fully immerse himself in the feel of the subject. The Views of Atchison exhibition is a collection of watercolor paintings of century old mansions, a peaceful monastery, neighborhoods mixed with the grandiose and the remnants of faded glory. They tell a colorful and sometimes mysterious story of success and wealth, humility and faith, and the legends of ghosts and an ambitious aviator gone missing. The Atchison story is one of the most colorful and important chapters in the westward expansion of our nation. 

I began painting competitively in 2013 at local and regional plein air events. Painting plein air in water media, a prisoner of the elements and the outdoors, presents very specific challenges. Each day is different, and my affinity for meteorology is intense. Watching the skies and embracing the moisture, the heat and the cold, combating the insects and being chased by the sunlight, have proven to be a challenge. Painting outside demands that you and your watercolor become part of the atmosphere. Painting in a timed event is, I suppose, somewhat like performing live music. There is no chance of replaying a wrong note struck,” Henning said. 