The three-story brick Queen Anne home on Fourth Street is home to the Muchnic Art Gallery. The gallery celebrated its 100 years with and ice cream social, lawn games and tours of the home on Sunday.
The home was built in 1885 for George Howell, a local lumber dealer. The Muchnic family purchased the home in 1922 from and the second owner.
Today the home is where the local Atchison Art Association resides. The gallery displays featured artists throughout the year.
The gallery is currently open on Saturdays, Sundays from 1 to 5 P.M.
