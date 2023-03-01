Muchnic Art Gallery Opens 2023 Art Season By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Sister Helen Buening contributed to area youth and their artistic education until 2015. Photo contributed Muchnic Art Gallery student exhibition. Muchnic Art Gallery Muchnic Art Gallery, 704 North Fourth Street, Atchison, Kansas. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Muchnic Art Gallery is celebrating the beginning of the 2023 art season with the tradition of the Sr. Helen Buening Student Art Show on March 1. Students from USD 409, Trinity Lutheran, St. Benedict Catholic School, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Hiawatha Middle and High Schools, as well as the Master's Then & Now program Sr. Helen founded. A reception on March 5 from 1-4 for students and their families. March is the month of youth art, so MuchnicArt Gallery celebrates every year with a student show named for Sr. Helen Buening. Sister Helen Buening was a sister of Mount St. Scholastica until she was 97. She attended Valley Falls High School and Mount St. Scholastica College earning a BA in history and a minor in art. She continued her art studies at Kansas City Art Institute and the Chicago Art Institute and received a master's in fine art from Notre Dame University. Sister Helen taught and chaired the art department at Mount St. Scholastica College and Benedictine College in Atchison. Upon her retirement she became “Picture Lady” for Atchison Area Schools. Sister Helen also wrote two books: God’s Finger in Art and Art Masters Then and Now: Experience in Art for the Ages 5 to 95. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section +2 Video games are not damaging children’s brains: Study FDA Takes Action Against Animal Tranquilizer Tied to Fatal ODs +3 Could 2023 be the year offshore wind energy takes off in the US? Latest News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:39 p.m. EST Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 2:36 p.m. EST AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:37 p.m. EST IA Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast KS Springfield MO Zone Forecast MO Quad Cities IA IL Zone Forecast Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLate night explosion and fire destroys home in AtchisonFire renders rural Lancaster home a total lossEstes, Angela C. 1982-2023Schneider, Deborah 1959-2023Meranda, Patrick 1964-2023POLICE REPORTSHERIFF REPORTSchletzbaum becomes Tigers all-time leading scorerHundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023Tigers finish top five at State Images Videos CommentedMeranda, Patrick 1964-2023 (1)Hundley, Leonard L. 1947-2023 (1)
