A deer and motorcycle collision Thursday afternoon south of Atchison sends a 19-year-old Onaga to a medical center by ambulance for examination of possible injury.
Kansas Highway Patrol reports Keegan J. Wood was wearing a helmet while he was driving a 2020 Kawasaki motocycle about 1:30 p.m. on June 9 about 4.5 miles south of Atchison city limits along U.S. Highway 73 when a deer ran into the roadway. The deer struck the motorcycle and caused it to overturn. The motorcycle was described as a EX65ONLF type, according to the KHP online crash log report.
Emergency responders indicated to Atchison County Communications dispatchers that Wood was walking around the crash site when they responded at the scene. The collision occurred at milepost 47 near Rooks Road and U.S. Highway 73.
Atchison County EMS responders transported Wood to Amberwell Atchison for a suspected minor injury. The KHP report also indicated Wood was in compliance with a safety restraint device at the time of collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.