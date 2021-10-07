42-year-old Atchison County Corrections Officer.
Jeremy S. Masuch, of Nortonville, was pronounced dead at the accident scene located at the junction of U.S. 59 Highway and Kansas Highway 116 about 10 miles south of Atchison along U.S. 59 Highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log report.
The accident occurred about 2:52 a.m. as Masuch was northbound along 59 Highway as he drove a 1989 Triumph Street Triple motorcycle when struck the passenger side of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck that had turned northbound along 59 Highway from 116 Highway driven by Ricky E. Brown, 65, of Cummings, KHP reports.
Masuch was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and Brown was wearing a seat belt.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie posted condolences on behalf of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office vial Facebook. Laurie posted Masuch leaves behind a wife and four children.
“He was a dedicated husband, father, motorcyclist, and a valued member of our office,” Laurie wrote.
Brown escaped injury.
Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home representatives removed Masuch’s corpse from the accident scene and R&S Auto, Atchison, removed the motorcycle, KHP reported. Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities notified the next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.