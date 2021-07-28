A 30-year-old female motorcycle passenger was taken to Amberwell Atchison medical center for treatment of injuries she suffered as the result of a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon at 17th and Main streets.
Autumn Stephenson was transported by Atchison County EMS ambulance.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reports that the motorcycle was driven by 33-year-old Addam Stephenson, of Atchison. The motorcycle had been southbound along 17th Street, and stopped at the stop sign at 17th and Main streets. As the motorcycle proceeded eastbound onto Main Street when the driver lost control and laid the motorcycle onto its side.
