The Atchison area was blanketed with snow from two separate early week storms that led to several cancellations, including local schools.
Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter said it is difficult to say to accurately measure because of the changing precipitation throughout the day on Monday. Lanter estimated it snow covering is within a 1-to 2-inch range depending on the location in the county.
The inclement precipitation prompted early dismissals on Monday and a full day off from classes on Wednesday in both USD 377 Atchison County and USD 409 Atchison public school districts.
Wednesday morning road crews were out treating the roads, Lanter said.
“The paved roads are in pretty good condition now,” Lanter said in a mid-morning message on Wednesday. “They were not the best early this morning.”
On Monday, the precipitation appeared to be a wintry mix of some snow, rain, freezing rain that manifested as slick, slushy conditions on the thoroughfares throughout the county.
Atchison County Jack Laurie said he thought it appeared the weather conditions were about the same throughout the county. There were three different accidents Monday that Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to, Laurie said. The first accident occurred around 11 a.m. , then another about 1 p.m. The third weather–related accident occurred later.
On Tuesday morning the roads seemed slick, but there were not any weather-related issues that the Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said there was one accident in the 200 block of North Second Street on Tuesday within Atchison City limits.
