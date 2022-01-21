During the Atchison City Commission meeting Angela Humburg and her daughter Hannah addressed the commissioners about climate change.
Hannah Humburg addressed the commissioners with how this issues entered her mind.
"I was tired of saying we were doing so much good by recycling and using reusable bags, don’t get me wrong those are all good things to do, I just felt like we could do so much more, "Hannah Humburg said. "I wanted to take action, to do something bigger. I went to my mom and told her my concerns, so we started researching, and learning more.”
Her mother, Angela Humburg, told the commission that one particular question kept coming up while doing the research.
“Why isn’t prioritizing the environment and entire community effort?” Angela Humburg said.
Hannah gave the commission some background on the World Health Organization issuing an alert that the earth has eight years to repair the environment before it is too late.
“We can’t change the past, but we can affect the future," Humburg said. "That is why we are proposing the creation of a community cooperative with the focus on reducing our environmental impact and even improving our current environment .”
Angela presented to the commissioners how the community can come together to better help combat the climate issues.
“What we envision with this cooperative is that the city takes the lead in getting the community involved," Humburg said. "Businesses, schools and households would become voluntary members of the Climate Crisis Cooperative. As a member they would help prioritize the impact of decisions being made with the emphasis on changing behaviors.”
As far as schools and businesses go the pledge would go above the recycling it would go towards not using plastic and commit to recycling food waste, prioritizing energy efficiencies.
Hannah and her mother also look to the city being involved in ensuring new building projects be environmentally sound, use sustainable materials, install efficient electrical appliances, use solar panels and offer tax incentives.
One area they want to start soon is with solid waste management could include battery and electronic recycling. Kansas Forestry could expand to include urban forests. The County Extension could also have a role in education and conservation.
