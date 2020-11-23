A 52-year-old Horton woman was transported to the Hiawatha Hospital treatment for suspected injuries Monday morning following a rollover accident near Horton in Atchison County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
Melissa Renee Coy was southbound in her 1998 Ford Expedition about 9:30 a.m. about three miles south of Horton along US 159 highway near mile marker 24.3, according to the KHP Crash Log report. Coy lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway, which caused the vehicle to roll. Coy was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. The KHP indicated she suffered a “suspected minor injury.” Director Wesley Lanter, Emergency Management and Atchison County Rescue, said emergency responders were paged out at 9:34 a.m. KHP, Horton Fire Department and Horton Ambulance service, and Atchison County responding agencies that included EMS, Rescue, and Sheriff’s Office authorities all responded to the scene. The accident occurred at 310th Roads and US Highway 159, just south of Horton, Lanter said indicated.
The KHP report indicated the owner arranged to have her vehicle removed.
