Four young children survive a single vehicle roll-over accident that claimed the life of their 26-year-old mother mid-morning Tuesday several miles south of Atchison city limits.
Laporshia D. Seymore, 26, Atchison, succumbed to injuries she suffered shortly after she was transported from the crash site at 242nd Road and U.S. Highway 73 vicinity.
Seymore and her 1-year-old child were ejected from the 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle, said Undersheriff Toby Smith, of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office. The toddler suffered what Smith described as minor injuries from the ejection. Seymore’s three other children, a 3-year-old and two 5-month old infants were also passengers in the vehicle at the time of the roll-over. The three-year-old suffered what appeared to be a minor injury to the arm, Smith said in a press release to the Atchison Globe. Both infants escaped injury. Seymore is the mother of all four children, Smith confirmed late Tuesday afternoon.
Smith said it was about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 when Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Atchison County EMS ambulance crews and Atchison County Rescue crews responded to the areas of U.S. Highway 73 near 242nd Road. The dispatch arose from the report of a roll-over accident. A helicopter ambulance also responded to the scene.
During an investigation that unfolded, Smith said deputies learned Seymore was southbound along U.S. Highway 73 as she drove the Hyundai when for an unknown reason she left the roadway onto the right shoulder, over-corrected and skidded back across the U.S. 73 Highway where it subsequently rolled over.
Smith said it was during the investigation when authorities learned that Seymore had succumbed to her injuries at Amberwell Atchison where she was transported by EMS ambulance for emergency care.
