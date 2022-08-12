A 22-year-old Atchison man heard was ordered to serve more than 10 years in state prison in connection with different criminal incidents committed in 2021.

Gary D. Brown was sentenced Friday, Aug. 12 in Atchison County District Court to 131 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections that arose from convictions of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Brown was convicted for the crimes via a guilty plea he entered May 27 in district court.

