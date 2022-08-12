A 22-year-old Atchison man heard was ordered to serve more than 10 years in state prison in connection with different criminal incidents committed in 2021.
Gary D. Brown was sentenced Friday, Aug. 12 in Atchison County District Court to 131 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections that arose from convictions of robbery, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Brown was convicted for the crimes via a guilty plea he entered May 27 in district court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said the first case was filed as the result of evidence obtained during the execution of a search warrant on March 23, 2021 at Brown's
Items seized from Brown's house included firearms, marijuana, scales, Baggies, and drug paraphernalia items. Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigated the the case that led to Brown's arrest and the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. After the Sheriff's Office authorities made the arrest, Brown was initially booked into the Atchison County Jail, and was subsequently released on bond.
Becker said it was while Brown was out of jail on bond related to the drug case, he was arrested for robbery and aggravated battery offenses that occurred April 17, 2021.
Brown's arrest came after Atchison Police Department officers responded to a call about shots fired in the vicinity of Fourth and M streets.
Becker said the officers were able to make contact with the victim. Police determined Brown held the victim at gunpoint and demanded the money from the victim. Brown also demanded the victim to transfer funds from his personal online account. After the victim complied, Brown ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle, then struck him in the head with the butt of his gun. Brown took the phone from the victim, threw it in the grass and shot at it.
Becker said in addition to the investigative efforts of the Sheriff's Office and APD, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided drug and DNA testing involved in the cases that led to Brown's convictions.
