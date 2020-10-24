Despite the mist late Wednesday afternoon, the corn harvest continued in a field north of Effingham. During the process it appeared the grain truck remained parked near the field entrance while the combine stayed on course in the field as a tractor-pulled cart equipped with an auger was utilized to haul the grain from the combine to the parked grain truck. From there the harvested grain was unloaded with the use of the auger. The process repeats until the grain truck reaches its load capacity before it leaves the field.
Early Thursday, in the other side of the county south of Atchison some harvesting equipment appears from a distance in the horizon against a morning sky all lined up ready to start a new day of production.
Projections are that corn harvest are reaching some record yields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.