After more than a year in the making a monument dedicated the combat wounded of Atchison County is now in place for the public to pay tribute in Veterans Park along the riverfront in Atchison.
Jackie Bowen started quest to honor the combat wounded after Veterans Park officials approval and visits with local governments.
After consultation with Byrd Memorial throughout the design phase, Bowen then sought donations to meet expenses from individuals and organizations.
Bowen credited Rachel Madden as the first individual to contribute to the monumental cause. Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 6 of Atchison; Purple Heart, Kansas City; Leavenworth 75 Vietnam Veterans of America; and numerous anonymous donors from Atchison and Topeka areas offered financial support.
Bowen said as the project details aligned, some key elements hit a snag due to unavailability of supply before the 40"X6"X32" Mahogany granite stone mounted atop a 6-foot slab could be stenciled.
Bowen's project commenced prior to April 2021 and the funds were collected by Aug. 3 of 2021.
Bowen recollected when she was a young child, her uncle was wounded while in military service in the Korean War, and that is something she has not forgotten.
The new monument is located along an angle between two trees near the main pavilion in Veterans Park. at Second and Commercial streets.
