Monkeypox cases now number 5 in the Kansas City area, 25 in Missouri and 3 in Kansas (Johnson County). All local cases originated outside of the area.
Monkeypox causes fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and rash. The rash begins as flat spots that turn into bumps which then fill with fluid. Some people develop spots that look like pimples or blisters before having other symptoms. The bumps crust and fall off as they heal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.