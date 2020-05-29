Two more incumbents beat the filing deadline for their candidacies to retain their seats for another 4-year term in their respective county offices.
Hopefuls have until noon on Monday, June 1 to guarantee their name will appear on the ballot in the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary election.
Atchison County Treasurer Connie Ellerman, a Republican, filed by petition to make a run for her second term to the office on May 19. Ellerman is an Effingham resident.
Third District Commissioner Henry W. Pohl, a Republican, paid the fee and officially filed for his third term to the office.
At this time, it appears Pohl will face challenger Casey Quinn, a political newcomer, in the quest to garner the Republican nod to run as a candidate in the General Election Day Nov. 3.
Democrat Duane Boldridge, another political newcomer, threw his hat into the ring in mid-April for consideration to serve as the 3rd district commissioner.
Another race between Republicans in the primary is heating up between Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie, the incumbent, running for his third term for the office and another political newcomer, Adam Potts. Currently they are the only two Republicans vying for the position. The primary winner on the Republican ticket will go on to face the Democrat in the General Election in November.
As of Friday morning, former Atchison County Sheriff John Calhoon is the only candidate filed as a Democrat on March 24.
Register of Deeds Shelley Campbell, and Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, both Republican incumbents, filed their respective candidacies in March.
In addition to the county offices all township trustee and treasurer positions are up for grabs. So are all precinct committeemen and committeewomen positions for the Democrat and Republican parties.
All Democrat and Republican precinct committee men and women positions are open for two-year terms. These positions are elected during the primary election in effort for the respective central committees to organize their parties’ in time for the General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Phillips said although the courthouse remains closed to the public, persons can still come and file your run for an office, or register to vote. Call the Clerk’s office at 913-804-6030 for information, or to notify the Clerk’s Office staff and discuss the procedural alternatives like Zoom and other options. Qualified persons can also register to vote online at ksvotes.org.
Currently the Atchison County Courthouse is closed to walk-in traffic, but the county clerk’s office remains open for business between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Potential candidates have until noon on Monday to file for office.
Phillips reminds qualified voters that they will have various opportunities to vote other than at the polling places on the respective days of election. Some persons might not feel comfortable to vote at the polls due to concerns about exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips, the county’s chief election officer, encourages potential candidates to contact her and file for an office of their choosing and reminds the eligible public to vote. Potential candidates have until noon Monday, June 1 to file an official run for office, and to have your name appear on the ballot for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4. First time voters who will be 18 years of age or older on the day of the primary election have until Tuesday, July 14 to register to vote. June 1 is also the deadline voters have to change their party affiliation for the primary election.
Potential voters can request a mail-out ballot for a single election cycle or on a permanent basis, for sick, disabled, or have an inability to vote at a polling place. This can be done by staff at the clerk’s office or one can do so themselves online. Log on to atchisoncountyks.org, click on Government, go to Election tab, click on Voter View – enter registrant formation, and click on Advance Voting link for more information and/or to request a ballot. Registered voters have until the end of the day on Tuesday, July 28 to request an advance ballot application. The ballots will go out in the mail Wednesday, July 15. Voters who are inflicted with an unexpected or temporary illness or disability can apply for a ballot until 7 p.m. on the day of the election. The advance ballots can be returned by mail, but must be postmarked no later than the election day, and received at the clerk’s office by the following Friday. Advanced ballots can also be walked into the clerk’s office or any polling place until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Due to the restrictions currently in place at the courthouse the public can drop off documents and paperwork related to voter registration in the box located near the entrance facing Parallel Street.
