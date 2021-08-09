A 46-year-old Effingham man fell asleep at the steering wheel of his car and was man was transported for treatment of a back injury after he fell asleep at the steering wheel while driving a car.
Jason S. Lindsey was southbound as he drove a 2024 Ford Focus when he apparently fell asleep, and then lost control of the car.
The accident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 along the 11000 block if Kansas Highway 9, Sheriff Jack Laurie reported.
Atchison County EMS ambulance units transported Lindsey from the scene for examination and treatment of a possible back injury, according to the Laurie's report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.