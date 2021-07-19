About 10:17 a.m. Monday, July 19 Atchison Fire Department crews were paged to 713 R Street for a report of a TV on fire. Upon arrival AFD crews found the front, TV room, of the residence engulfed in fire. AFD crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There was extensive smoke damage to the one story, single family dwelling. The fire had extended into a small portion of the attic above the involved room. Firefighters had to open some of the ceiling to gain access to the extended area.
The family will be unable to occupy the structure until cleaning and repairs can be made due to the heavy smoke damage.
Family members were present at the time of the fire and were able to safely exit the residence prior to calling 911 to report the fire. There were no injuries reported.
The Atchison Salvation Army was dispatched to assist the family.
AFD crews remained on the scene to monitor the structure and assist the family. AFD investigators were also on the scene to begin their investigation to determine a possible cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.