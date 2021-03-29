Atchison Police Department authorities responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at 8:22 a.m. Monday, March 29 along U.S. Highway 73 and Ravenhill Road.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 2019 Ford Fiesta driven by Charlene Stout, 85, Atchison, had been southbound along U.S.73 and was turning east onto Ravenhill Road when it collided with a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Kristina Kimball, 39, Lansing, who was northbound along U.S.73.
Both drivers were transported to Amberwell Medical Center by EMS with injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.
