A couple is displaced and has lost all their belongings and home as the result of early morning house fire west along the western outskirts of Atchison city limits.
Fire Chief David Shell, Atchison County Fire District No. 1, Shannon Township, said the volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the report of a structure fire at 16032 286th Road.
In addition to the Shannon Fire Department, firefighters from Lancaster, Mt. Pleasant, Effingham, and Walnut fire districts also responded in accordance with the mutual aid agreements. Atchison Fire Department also responded with air bottles to refresh firefighters’ air tanks.
Kansas State Fire Marshal authorities have not pinpointed the cause but determined it originated near the fireplace.
“The couple has lost everything,” Shell said. There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters arrived to find only smoke instead of flames, but all were aware there was a burning source to extinguish, following the burning source they could not see the source reached the ceiling, and flames erupted, which engulfed the roof.
Firefighters were on the scene all day, Shell said.
Atchison County EMS responders, and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities were also responded to the scene.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said the initial dispatch indicated that the fire has possibly spread from the fireplace.
According to a Facebook post by Kim Grippin Bottorff, the Salvation Army was present to aid the responders with hot chocolate, coffee, and breakfast burritos provided by Quick Stop West and McDonald's.
The owner of the home is Andy Servaes, Shell said, and added that his understanding is the couple was in the process of buying the home.
Throughout the active response to the fire a segment of 286th Road was closed from Pratt Road to Neosho Road was closed to accommodate emergency responders' traffic to the fire scene, according to an Atchison County Road and Bridge Department Facebook post.
Shell said Monday's fire was the second structure that area volunteer firefighters have responded to within a few days apart that resulted in a total loss. During the weekend Shannon and Mount Pleasant fire departments responded to a garage fire owned by Danny Wilson in rural Cummings as part of a mutual aid agreement with the Nortonville-based Jefferson County Fire District 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.